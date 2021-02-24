NTPC bags 4 awards at PRSI National Awards 2020

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest energy integrated company bagged four awards at the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2020 in a virtual award ceremony.

NTPC corporate communications team was awarded for the exemplary work done by them throughout the year. The Chief Guests Baby Rani Maurya, Governor Uttarakhand and Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister, presented the awards to the winners. NTPC Scope won the first prize for the comic book Meet The Bijlees in the special/prestigious publication category. NTPC Scope also bagged the second prize for the best Corporate Film category in English. NTPC Mouda received the third prize for its E-newsletter while NTPC Unchahar and NTPC Simhadri were also awarded for their work in CSR categories.

The jury members included Sarthak Behuria, Ex-Chairman, SCOPE & IOCL, Dr K K Agarwal, Ex-President, Indian Medical Association, Stuti Kakkar, Ex-Chairman, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Yeshi Seli, Associate Editor, Business India, Shishir Sinha, Associate Editor, The Hindu, Y Babji, Secretary-General, PRSI and Dr Ajit Pathak, National President, PRSI.