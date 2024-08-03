41 Companies, Including Baking Giant SBI And Bank Of India, Among Others To Post Their Q1 Earnings Today: Check Out Full List

Representative Image |

A multitude of listed businesses, including the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public lender in the country, will release their financial results On Saturday, August 3, for the first quarter of the 2024–25 fiscal year (Q1FY25).

Several other companies that are scheduled to release their June 2024 quarter earnings today include Affle (india) ltd, Ramco Industries Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd..

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Divi's Laboratories, Bank of India, JK Tyre & Industries, and Eveready Industries India are also on the list.

All companies posting Q1 financials today

Ace men engg works ltd

Affle (india) ltd

Amara raja energy & mobility ltd

Arfin india ltd

Arrow greentech ltd

Bank of india

Bansal roofing products ltd

Capri global capital limited

Chemcon speciality chemicals ltd

Decillion finance ltd

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Gujarat ambuja exports Ltd.

Gayatri bioorganics Ltd.

Gokul agro resources ltd

Himatsingka seide Ltd.

IEC Education Ltd.

Isf limited

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.

JK Tire & Industries Ltd.

Kanel industries limited

Kotia enterprises Ltd.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.

Kriti nutrients ltd

Kuantum Papers Ltd.

Mayur floorings Ltd.

Nb footwear Ltd.

Nucleus software exports Ltd.

Patels airtemp (india) Ltd.

Ramco industries Ltd.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

State bank of india

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

Savita oil technologies Ltd.

Tera software Ltd.

Utkarsh small finance bank ltd

Vision cinemas Ltd.

Websol energy system Ltd.

Wep solutions Ltd.

Zim laboratories ltd

Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd.

Titan Q1 FY25

Titan's standalone net profit decreased marginally by approximately 1 per cent to Rs 770 crore from Rs 777 crore in the same period the previous year.

Revenue Q1 FY25

Compared to Rs 10,306 crore in the same period last year, the Tata Group company's revenue from operations increased by almost 9 per cent to Rs 11,263 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Rising gold prices led to a decline in demand in the company's core jewelry business, which in turn caused a decline in net profit.

Titan's EBITDA Q1 FY25

In terms of operations, Titan Company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 9.8 per cent to Rs 1,211 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,103 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last financial year.

The margin increased from 9.9 per cent to 10.1 per cent over the same period last year, a 20 basis point increase.

Stock performance

The shares of titan opened at Rs 3,415.00 on the indian bourses, the stock touched a day high price of Rs 3,477.90 per share in the final hour of the trading session. The stock declined more than 1.5 per cent on the dalal street on yesterday's trading session.