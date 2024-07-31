 Ismail Haniyeh Net Worth: A Look Into The Life Of Slain Hamas Chief
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIsmail Haniyeh Net Worth: A Look Into The Life Of Slain Hamas Chief

Ismail Haniyeh Net Worth: A Look Into The Life Of Slain Hamas Chief

Haniyeh, who was also the former prime minister of Palestine, was arguably the biggest Palestinian political face of the militant organisation, which has its primary presence in the violently disputed territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Ismail Haniyeh | X

The world woke up to another news story with potential repercussions that could alter the fabric of geopolitics. The head of the Gaza-based militant group and political entity, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Hamas Leader Killed

Haniyeh, who was also the former prime minister of Palestine, was arguably the biggest Palestinian political face of the militant organisation, which has its primary presence in the violently disputed territories of Gaza and the West Bank. According to reports, Haniyeh was allegedly assassinated.

While most of Gaza and its inhabitants lived and continue to live under dire circumstances, especially in the light of the Israeli aggression after the October 7 attack, its elites, particularly the leadership of Hamas, lived in comfort and luxury.

While most of Gaza and its inhabitants lived and continue to live under dire circumstances, especially in the light of the Israeli aggression after the October 7 attack, its elites, particularly the leadership of Hamas, lived in comfort and luxury. |

Read Also
Israeli Attack On Hamas Commander In Southern Gaza Leaves At Least 71 Dead; VIDEO
article-image

Although there is no confirmation of who exactly is responsible for the assassination, many are pointing their fingers at Israel.

Life of Luxury and Comfort

While most of Gaza and its inhabitants lived and continue to live under dire circumstances, especially in the light of the Israeli aggression after the October 7 attack, its elites, particularly the leadership of Hamas, lived in comfort and luxury.

According to reports, the top command of the outfit is worth USD 11 billion. In this, Haniyeh is said to have had opulent residential arrangements in other territories outside the war-torn Gaza, in Qatar and Turkey. Haniyeh's own net worth is estimated to be above USD 4 billion.

Read Also
Gautam Adani Is Back As Asia's Richest Man With A Networth Of ₹92 Lakh Crore, Says Bloomberg Index
article-image
Haniyeh's is also reportedly the afterlife of of 13 children. He also reportedly lived in exorbitant hotels in the United States and Qatar.

Haniyeh's is also reportedly the afterlife of of 13 children. He also reportedly lived in exorbitant hotels in the United States and Qatar. |

The Neverending Bloodbath

The Hamas leadership and its close ties with Qatar, given its de facto avenue as the platform for negotiations, had made it easier for the leadership to expand its footprint. Haniyeh's is also reportedly the afterlife of of 13 children. He also reportedly lived in exorbitant hotels in the United States and Qatar.

This development comes at an interesting time, as the war in Gaza is ominously on the verge of spilling over to other territories in the Middle East, primarily in Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and parts of Syria.

Read Also
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Tehran, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Confirm:...
article-image

This assassination has understandably drawn significant attention, as Turkey condemned the attack and criticised Israel for the killing.

The assassination also happened in a city that was supposed to be the safest of all destinations for any Hamas leader, given the group's ties with the Iranian Ayatollah regime. The repercussions of this development could be far reaching and possibly bloody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EU's Suggestion On Carbon Tax Not To Help Indian Firms Much: GTRI

EU's Suggestion On Carbon Tax Not To Help Indian Firms Much: GTRI

Ismail Haniyeh Net Worth: A Look Into The Life Of Slain Hamas Chief

Ismail Haniyeh Net Worth: A Look Into The Life Of Slain Hamas Chief

Tax Payers Trigger Meme Fest On Last Date Of ITR Filing 2024

Tax Payers Trigger Meme Fest On Last Date Of ITR Filing 2024

Vedanta Secures 75% Creditor Approval for Demerger; Shareholders To Receive 1 Share Each Of 5 New...

Vedanta Secures 75% Creditor Approval for Demerger; Shareholders To Receive 1 Share Each Of 5 New...

Godrej Properties Ventures Into Indore Real Estate With 46-Acre Acquisition; Stock Moves Ahead Of...

Godrej Properties Ventures Into Indore Real Estate With 46-Acre Acquisition; Stock Moves Ahead Of...