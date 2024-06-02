Gautam Adani Is Back As Asia's Richest Man With A Networth Of ₹92 Lakh Crore, Says Bloomberg Index

File/ Representative image

After a tumultuous 2023, that saw his fortunes being halved in just the matter of days, Gautam Adani appears to have made his apparent comeback complete. Gautam Adani according to latest reports, has scaled back to the summit as Asia's and, by extension, India's richest man. This is according to the Bloomberg Index, which maintains a list of the ultra-rich around the globe, with their monumental wealth.

Adani Surpasses Ambani

As according to Bloomberg's record, last updated on Sunday, June 2, Adani went past his fellow Indian and Gujarati billionaire and head of the Reliance Empire, Mukesh Ambani. Adani has a total net worth of USD 111 billion, or roughly around Rs 92 lakh crore.

This makes Adani the 11th richest person on the elite list, with 500 of the world's wealthiest people, out of a global population of over 8 billion.

With this he pipped Mukesh Ambani to become not only the richest man in India, but also the whole of the Asian continent. Mukesh Ambani according to the same index has a networth of USD 109 billion, just two billion short of the Ahmedabad-based business magnate.

Hindenburg Clouds Subside

This development comes a few quarter after the storm of Hindenburg reports, that hit and wrecked the ship of his companies, almost sinking them in the process. The American company had accused the company of bypassing Indian laws of ownership, along with illicit activities to inflate the value of his company and its operations.

The investigation in the matter is still forgotten. Despite that, everything appears to be all forgotten and forgiven. This, as, the his companies, whose value nose-dived post the fiasco, have come back and are doing better than before.

These developments also emerged at the same time, when post the seventh and the last phase of the election for the 18th Lok Sabha, the immediate exit polls indicated an overwhelmingly positive results for the ruling-NDA, led by the BJP. The BJP and the ruling establishment is said to have close ties with the Gautam Adani his business empire.

It is to be noted, that according to the Real Time Billionaires List produced by Forbes, Adani's net worth is still shown as behind Mukesh Ambani's. According to Forbes, Ambani has a net worth of USD 112.2 billion, meanwhile, Adani has a total net worth of USD 90 billion.