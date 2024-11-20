 400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore

400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore

This silver coin, as per auctioneers Stacks and Bowers, was stuck in 1652, in the Northern US city of Boston, before the American revolution, during the British rule in the 13 colonies, in North America.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Stacks and Bowers

400-Year-Old Coin Sold

In a world where fiscal volatility has become the norm, many are moving towards investing in commodities, particularly precious metals.

Gold therefore has been in demand over the recent past, thanks to the uncertainty lurking around in the international market, owing to the fragility of the global supply chain.

Although silver is not as in demand as yellow metal, some history and a bit of vintage quality can aid the chances of that piece of shiny metal fetching millions.

FPJ Shorts
'There Is Only One Rafa...' Alcaraz's Tribute To Tennis Legend Following Retirement
'There Is Only One Rafa...' Alcaraz's Tribute To Tennis Legend Following Retirement
Delhi University Student Expelled For 6 Months Over 'Scrap NTA' Graffiti; Disha Students' Organisation Condemns Move
Delhi University Student Expelled For 6 Months Over 'Scrap NTA' Graffiti; Disha Students' Organisation Condemns Move
Jharkhand Elections 2024: 13 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded In 38 Assembly Seats In 2nd Phase Of Polling By 9 AM
Jharkhand Elections 2024: 13 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded In 38 Assembly Seats In 2nd Phase Of Polling By 9 AM
Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Low Temperatures On Voting Day; Check Out AQI & More
Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Low Temperatures On Voting Day; Check Out AQI & More

In a similar instance, recently a rare silver coin with connection to the American Revolution or what was stuck before the revolution. led to the end of British control and the birth of the American nation.

Read Also
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...
article-image

Sold For Rs 21 Crore

This silver coin, as per auctioneers Stacks and Bowers, was stuck in 1652, in the Northern US city of Boston, before the American revolution, during the British rule in the 13 colonies, in North America.

Read Also
Reliance And Disney Announce Completion Of Merger To Form ₹70,352 Crore Joint Venture; Nita Ambani...
article-image

This coin was auctioned off and sold for a record-breaking USD 2.52 million or about Rs 21 crore, making it one of the highest amounts fetched for such an artefact with connection to a pre-revolution America.

The current value of the coin is estimated to be around USD 1 or around Rs 86-87.

This million-dollar action broke the previous record of another American coin, which had managed to fetch USD 6,46,250 or about Rs 5 crore, marking a difference of a mammoth USD 2 million.

This rare silver coin has a connection to the American Revolution that led to the end of British control and the birth of the American nation.

This rare silver coin has a connection to the American Revolution that led to the end of British control and the birth of the American nation. |

Read Also
Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy Hiring For Department Of Government Efficiency: '80 Hours A Week With...
article-image

The Business Of History

According to the auctioning platform, the sale of this New England penny marks the 58th time Stack’s Bowers Galleries has sold a coin at auction for a price of USD 1 million or more.

In addition to that, other USD 1+ million collectible items sold by the company also include the 1936 Nobel Peace Prize medal, which was won by Carlos Saavedra Lamas, foreign minister of the Argentine Republic.

The antique market is substantial. As per Global Market Insights, in 2023, antiques held the dominant market of USD 54.8 billion. In addition, this market is expected to reach USD 98.8 billion by 2032.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore

400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore

Maharashtra Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts His Vote In Mumbai

Maharashtra Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts His Vote In Mumbai

Has Trump Bump Vanished? S&P 500 & Nasdaq Recover From Dimming Of Trump Effect; Dow Jones Still...

Has Trump Bump Vanished? S&P 500 & Nasdaq Recover From Dimming Of Trump Effect; Dow Jones Still...

'Splashdown Confirmed': Elon Musk's SpaceX's Completes Sixth Flight Test

'Splashdown Confirmed': Elon Musk's SpaceX's Completes Sixth Flight Test

Nifty, Sensex Closed Today On Account Of Maharashtra Elections, FPIs Sold Equities Of ₹3,411.73...

Nifty, Sensex Closed Today On Account Of Maharashtra Elections, FPIs Sold Equities Of ₹3,411.73...