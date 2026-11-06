3M India Posts ₹158 Crore Net Profit For September Quarter As Revenue Increases 15 Per Cent To ₹1,452 Crore

3M India |

Mumbai: 3M India Limited reported a 17.17 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹158.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, despite double-digit revenue growth. The diversified manufacturing company had posted a net profit of ₹191.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased 14.69 per cent to ₹1,452.49 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,266.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income stood at ₹1,463.66 crore, reflecting growth in the company's overall business operations.

Profit Pressure

Total expenses climbed 21.73 per cent to ₹1,251.34 crore from ₹1,028 crore a year earlier. Expenses grew faster than revenue, putting pressure on quarterly profitability. The net profit margin declined to approximately 10.91 per cent from 15.11 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Segment Performance

The transportation and electronics segment generated revenue of ₹536.61 crore, making it the largest reported business segment. Safety and industrial operations contributed ₹452.31 crore, reflecting their significant share of overall sales. Healthcare revenue stood at ₹278 crore, while the consumer business reported revenue of ₹170.84 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹140.68 each for the September quarter. The earnings performance reflected lower profitability despite the company's higher operating revenue.

Board Changes

3M India announced the appointment of Chun Hao Lok as an additional non-executive, non-independent director, effective November 7, 2026. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Kong resigned from the board and stepped down from all board committees.

Business Outlook

The September-quarter results highlighted revenue expansion alongside rising operating costs. Investors will monitor expense management, segment performance and profitability in subsequent quarters. The company's ability to contain costs while sustaining sales growth will remain important for future earnings.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.

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