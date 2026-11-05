Berger Paints Q2 FY27 Sales Add A Fresh Coat Of Growth With Revenue Climbing 13.19% To ₹3,200.37 Crore, Soaring Raw Material Expenses And Advertising Costs Dull The Earnings Shine

Berger Paints |

Mumbai: Berger Paints India Limited reported a 13.19 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹3,200.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, despite rising input costs and higher advertising expenditure. The paint manufacturer had recorded revenue of ₹2,827.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Berger Paints reported consolidated total income of ₹3,232.09 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,853.49 crore a year earlier. This represents approximately 13.27 per cent year-on-year growth. The revenue expansion came during a seasonally softer quarter for the decorative paints industry.

Rising Expenses

Total consolidated expenses increased to ₹2,954.82 crore from ₹2,589.68 crore in the year-ago period. This translates into an increase of approximately 14.10 per cent. Expenses grew faster than revenue, reflecting pressure on the company's cost structure during the September quarter.

Earnings Performance

Berger Paints reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1.86 for Q2 FY27. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹1.86 during the quarter. The supplied financial figures do not specify net profit, making a direct year-on-year comparison of profit after tax unavailable.

Margin Pressure

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Roy said Berger Paints delivered consistent performance despite seasonal softness. However, operating profit growth was affected by a sharp increase in raw material costs. Higher advertising expenditure associated with the company's new corporate campaign also weighed on operating earnings.

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Business Outlook

The September-quarter results highlight Berger Paints' ability to expand revenue while facing cost inflation. The company continues to operate in a competitive paints market where input prices and promotional expenditure influence profitability.

Investor Focus

Investors will closely monitor raw material price movements, advertising costs and operating margins in subsequent quarters. The company's ability to balance revenue growth with expenditure management will remain important for future earnings performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.