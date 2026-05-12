Berger Paints Q4 Profit Jumps 28% To ₹335 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹2,868 Crore

Berger Paints reported a 27.5 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 335 crore. | Berger Paints

Mumbai: Berger Paints India Ltd reported a 27.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 335.3 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by improved operating margins and steady demand growth despite challenging market conditions.

Revenue from operations rose 6.1 percent to Rs 2,868 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 2,704 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, profit increased from Rs 271.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue moderated from Rs 2,984 crore.

Berger Paints’ consolidated total income stood at Rs 2,889.7 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 2,721.1 crore a year earlier, while total expenses increased to Rs 2,499 crore from Rs 2,380.6 crore.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 438.5 crore from Rs 349.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share improved to Rs 2.87 from Rs 2.25 in Q4 FY25.

The company said standalone volume growth during the quarter was 11.8 percent, while gross margin touched 42.3 percent and EBITDA margin reached 18.3 percent, the highest level in the past 10 quarters.

Standalone operating profit increased 17.8 percent year-on-year, while standalone net profit rose 38.1 percent to Rs 327.3 crore.

Sequentially, consolidated revenue declined 3.9 percent from Rs 2,984 crore reported in Q3 FY26, though profitability improved sharply due to lower inventory-related costs and improved operating leverage.

Total expenses fell nearly 5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,499 crore from Rs 2,627.1 crore. Tax expense during the quarter stood at Rs 103.2 crore compared with Rs 80.9 crore in the previous quarter.

For the full year FY26, Berger Paints posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 11,880.3 crore, up 2.9 percent from Rs 11,544.7 crore in FY25.

However, annual net profit declined 4.6 percent to Rs 1,128 crore from Rs 1,182.8 crore in the previous year. EBITDA for FY26 declined 1.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,833.3 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also disclosed exceptional items linked to labour code implementation and reversal of losses relating to a warehouse fire incident in West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.