Berger Paints Profit Rises 28.6% To ₹405 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 12%

Berger Paints

Mumbai: Berger Paints India Limited on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹405.01 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 28.6% increase from ₹315.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹3,583.75 crore, up 12.0% compared with ₹3,200.76 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter reached ₹3,622.65 crore, a rise from ₹3,229.22 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹3,091.83 crore from ₹2,780.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cost of materials consumed was ₹1,916.95 crore, up from ₹1,487.69 crore in Q1 FY26.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Berger Paints reported a net profit of ₹368.68 crore for the quarter, an increase of 25.5% from ₹293.76 crore in Q1 FY26. Standalone revenue from operations grew 12.7% to ₹3,226.68 crore from ₹2,862.62 crore year-on-year.

Exceptional Items

The company noted an exceptional item of ₹36.81 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26) related to a fire incident at a warehouse, which had reduced the reported profit for that period. For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company recorded a reversal of this loss due to an insurance claim receivable.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share for the quarter were ₹3.47, compared with ₹2.70 in the corresponding period last year. Standalone basic earnings per share stood at ₹3.16, up from ₹2.52 in Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.