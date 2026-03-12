3M India Highlights ₹4,446 Crore Sales & Growth Strategy Ahead Of Investor Meeting In March 2026

3M India Limited shared its investor presentation ahead of an analyst and institutional investor meeting scheduled for March 12, 2026, in Mumbai. |

3M India informed stock exchanges that it has released a presentation prepared for its analyst and institutional investors meeting scheduled for March 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. IST. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. The company also confirmed that the presentation has been uploaded on its website, providing investors with details on its business operations, strategy, and performance.

3M India, incorporated in 1987 and listed since 1991, operates three manufacturing facilities along with one research and development center and two customer technical centers in the country. The company employs around 1,255 people across its operations. For the financial year 2024–25, the company reported sales of Rs 4,446 crore. Revenue growth for the year-to-date period up to the third quarter of FY 2025–26 stood at 13.6 percent.

3M India serves customers through four major business groups: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Healthcare, and Consumer. Each segment contributes to the company’s diversified sales mix and recorded growth during the current financial year. The company operates across several industry verticals, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, industrial automation, semiconductors, and home improvement solutions.

The company outlined multiple initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth. These include strengthening commercial practices, improving customer experience, and increasing product penetration through localized portfolios. 3M India is also focusing on expanding local research and development capabilities to create products tailored for the Indian market while leveraging global innovation pipelines.

Additionally, the company plans to enhance local manufacturing capacity and supply chain capabilities for selected product portfolios. Through its investor presentation, 3M India provided a detailed overview of its business performance, strategic priorities, and operational footprint as it engages with analysts and institutional investors.

