 3M India Q3 Net Profit Rises 10.5% YoY to ₹1.25 Billion
Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 1per cent to Rs 9.42 billion.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
American Multinational 3M's India arm recorded net profit for the December quarter rose 10.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.25 billion. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 1per cent to Rs 9.42 billion. Sequentially, the net profit fell 6.9 per cent and revenue fell 3.5 per cent. The company's other income rose to Rs 139.09 million from Rs 111.95 million a year ago.

In Oct-Dec, total expenditure, including finance cost, was at Rs 7.89 billion compared with Rs 7.92 billion a year ago. Finance cost rose to Rs 7.63 million from Rs 5.63 million a year ago. The company's tax outgo for the December quarter was at Rs 424.57 million as against Rs 384.61 million a year ago. For the nine months ended December, the company's net profit jumped 28.1 per cent to Rs 3.75 billion, while revenue rose 5.4 per cent to Rs 28.94 billion. The shares of 3M India were 1.2 per cent lower at Rs 33,535.45 on the National Stock Exchange. 

