 3M India Reports 17% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Jumps 202% In Q4 FY26
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3M India Reports 17% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Jumps 202% In Q4 FY26

3M India reported 17 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 1,399.2 crore, while net profit rose 202 percent to Rs 215.3 crore. Growth was supported by double-digit expansion across business segments, led by healthcare, safety and industrial products, alongside improved operating performance and higher profitability during the quarter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
3M India Reports 17% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Jumps 202% In Q4 FY26
3M India reported 17 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 1,399.2 crore. |

Mumbai: 3M India Limited reported strong growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, with revenue from operations rising 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,399.2 crore from Rs 1,198.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 202 percent to Rs 215.3 crore compared with Rs 71.4 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax rose 28 percent to Rs 289.2 crore.

The company said all business segments recorded growth during the quarter, supported by improved operating performance and demand across categories.

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Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 14 percent from Rs 1,228.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while the company returned to profit after reporting a net loss of Rs 62.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax surged 152 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 114.6 crore. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,162.3 crore against Rs 1,048.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

The quarter also included an exceptional item impact of Rs 40.2 crore linked to labour code-related employee benefit adjustments.

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What Drove The Numbers?

The healthcare business led growth during the quarter, with segment revenue rising to Rs 283.5 crore from Rs 233.7 crore a year earlier. Safety and Industrial revenue increased to Rs 455.8 crore, while Transportation and Electronics revenue rose to Rs 518.3 crore.

Consumer business revenue also grew to Rs 135.6 crore. Earnings per share stood at Rs 191.16 compared with Rs 63.36 in Q4 FY25. The company also recognised tax expense and related interest linked to an Advance Pricing Agreement during FY26.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 14 percent to Rs 5,089.8 crore from Rs 4,445.6 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 9.7 percent to Rs 522.3 crore, while profit before tax rose 16 percent to Rs 894.0 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 506 per equity share, including a final dividend of Rs 160 and a special dividend of Rs 346 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM in August 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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