2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S unveiled: New colour, accessories, electronic updates

Ducati has unveiled it Multistrada V4S featuring new colours, accessories and electronic updates.

Color options

The 2022 Multistrada V4S is now available in white paint option, that Ducati has named 'Iceberg White'. It is a glossy white colour that enhances the refined lines of the bike, it said in a press statement. The Iceberg White Multistrada V4 S will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from March and joins the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey colour options. The bike can be ordered in four different trims (Essential, Radar, Travel & Radar, Full).

Key features

The bike features state-of-the-art technology: front and rear radar, with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems.

The Multistrada V4 has benchmark maintenance intervals with valve clearance control set every 60,000 km.

Electronic updates

The MY2022 Multistrada V4 has a new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension for the Multistrada V4 S, called Minimum Preload. This feature allows the rider to reduce the height of the motorcycle and makes it easier and safer to place the feet on the ground during city use or when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.

The new package of updates is available both as a standard feature on new motorcycles and free of charge for those who already own a Multistrada V4S.

Performance accessories

The Ducati Performance accessories line has two additions: the lowered suspension kit and a set of aluminium bags. The lowered suspension kit, consists of fork springs, shock absorber springs and side stand, designed to reduce the saddle height from the ground by 20 mm. The low saddle (-30 mm) and raised saddle (+15 mm) accessory gives the rider the possibility to choose in a range between 790 and 875 mm to find the configuration that best suits his physical characteristics and riding style. Starting from April 2022, the aluminium side panniers and top case, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and made in collaboration with Givi, will be included in the catalogue. The considerable total capacity (76 litres for the side panniers and 41 litres for the top case) allows motorcyclists to take everything they need with them for each trip. Internal bags are also part of optional extras.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:58 AM IST