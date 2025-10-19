Say “Oui” To The White Shirt

Rejoy Rajan discusses how Celio’s effortless European fashion translates into everyday Indian style.

By Tsunami Costabir

In an era where style is shaped by screens rather than store shelves, men’s fashion is evolving faster than ever. From social media influence to the rise of experience-driven retail, brands are redefining what aspiration means for the modern shopper.

We sat down with Rejoy Rajan, Head of Marketing at Celio India, to discuss how digital culture, shifting shopping habits, and the fusion of comfort with individuality are transforming the men’s apparel landscape.

Edited excerpts…

What drives aspiration in apparel?

In the apparel category, I think social media drives a lot of aspiration. Content creators drive aspiration for brands and I believe a lot of these content creators also look to international stars for ideas in fashion. So a lot of aspiration is in who's seen wearing your brand. But other than that, I think product quality and the in-store experience drive aspiration.

As a dedicated men’s fashion brand, can you give us insight into men’s shopping habits, and how they differ from women’s?

I think the main difference is that most men know exactly what they want and will go directly to that part of the store and buy it. Men’s brands succeed when they make shopping easier with perfect choices rather than displaying a plethora of choices. While in women’s shopping, I believe they love to browse. They take their time with buying.

Having said that, currently, even men's fashion is changing. A lot of men are really particular about what they want. Even if it's a plain white shirt, they care about the type of collar, the material used etc.

What are your views on how e-commerce and retail are growing, and how is the brand improving experiences across touchpoints?

The store is a very personal space where you can build a relationship, as opposed to online which is very transactional. However, consumers want seamless experiences and as e-commerce grows, omni-channel is going to be very big.

When it comes to in-store experiences, we focus on creating an easier browsing experience. If you're loyal to my brand, you should know exactly which section you will find your jeans, shirts, shorts, cotton t-shirts etc.

Next is the staff — that I believe are a make or break. It is my store team that can ensure that even in a situation where we do not have something a customer is looking for, through a great experience in-store — the sales staff, fragrance, air conditioning etc — the customer will stay, browse and eventually make a purchase.

Where are the trends in fashion taking us? Are we going towards minimalism or eccentricities?

It's a combination — which is very easy to say. Men do not want to complicate what they're wearing. They want comfortable clothes, yet they want something that will make them stand out.

Currently we are in a space where people do not want to dress up according to the norms of the occasion, but for themselves. For example, for Diwali, men would feel compelled to wear a kurta-pajama but today, they're ready to wear something like a Cuban-collared shirt with embroidery.

As a brand, our origins are French. And while the French are very fashion focused, they don't try hard to be fashionable. When you examine their fashion choices, you will see that they’re wearing normal shirts and pants; but the way they wear it, the way they pair things up, or fold their sleeves, is what makes all the difference.

Even in India, people spend most of the time in offices and then they go partying after work, with the people from their office. So having one outfit that carries them across different occasions is becoming really big.

How do you look forward to building Celio’s brand presence as CMO?

I'm looking towards building a community for my brand. I think the biggest advocate of a brand is the community they have. In everything I do, I'm trying to create experiences — be it through in-store experiences, brand activations, new launches etc. We are trying to build a core that only us and nobody else can own. Experience and community building is our top focus going forward.