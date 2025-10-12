A Playbook For Brands Trying To Overcome The Growth-Profitability Paradox Of Q-Commerce

Quick Commerce has surged from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to about USD 7 billion in 2024, growing more than 4.5 times in just two years. It is set to outpace e-retail, yet 70% of brands surveyed for the ‘Quick Commerce Playbook India 2025’ by Publicis Commerce India and MMA Global India, say q-commerce remains less profitable than other channels, creating a growth-profitability paradox.

“Success in q-commerce is not about deep discounting, but about precision in demand forecasting, visibility, and agility in execution,” says Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia. “The playbook aims to provide leaders with key strategies on supply chain reorientation, smarter portfolio management, and retail media optimisation,” he adds.

Key Insights From The Playbook:

Visibility Drives Sales: 89% of consumers visit only one product page before purchase, and rarely scroll beyond the first fold.

Timing Is Critical: Staples peak from 6-9am and 6-9pm and snacks surge in the afternoons and late evenings.

Compressed Cycles: Platforms typically stock SKUs for only 3-7 days — requiring sharper forecasting and agile supply chains.

Partnerships Matter: Brands collaborating closely with platforms gain deeper insights, better shelf presence, and faster adoption of new products.

Festive-Season Findings For When Quick Commerce Peaks

The survey ‘Unpacking Quick Commerce In The Festive Season’ by MMA Global India spotlights how q-commerce shapes peak-period demand:

Speed is the #1 driver of festive q-commerce (at 50%), followed by discounts (31.6%).

Weekly big-bang festive deals (64.9%) are most effective for sustained engagement.

Impulse hampers (57.1%) and premium curated packs (34.3%) dominate gifting growth.

72% of people trust premium/luxury categories if backed by guarantees.

Gifting (67.6%) and FMCG (64.9%) are the strongest festive surge categories.

On festival day, inventory readiness (64.9%) + real-time agility (45–49%) are key.

51% marketers already view q-commerce as a high-priority channel, and 44% plan over 20% budget allocation in the next 12–18 months.

“Q-commerce is no longer just about convenience — it’s a USD 7 billion growth arena where brands are fighting for relevance, loyalty, and market share,” says Moneka Khurana, Country Head & Board Member, MMA Global India. “The brands that win are the ones that treat q-commerce as a full-funnel growth engine,” Khurana signs off.

To view the full report click here: https://mmaglobal.com/documents/quick-commerce-playbook