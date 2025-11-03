Inside India’s Growing Love For Cruising & Luxury At Sea

For decades, the idea of taking a cruise holiday felt alien to most Indian travellers — a little too Western, a little too uncertain. Would it be safe? Would it be claustrophobic? Would the sea make them sick? “Those were the most common questions when we first started marketing cruises in India in the late ’90s,” recalls Naresh Rawal, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing (India & Middle East), StarDream Cruises. And it took years of awareness, reassurance, and experience-building to wash away those perceptions.

StarDream Cruises, which operates the Genting Dream from Singapore and ships like the Star Navigator and Star Voyager from Taiwan and Hong Kong, respectively, is part of an iconic lineage. “Star Cruises was possibly the brand that introduced cruising in India,” Rawal says. “We’ve been marketing cruises here since 1996–97.”

Today, the transformation is striking. What was once considered a risky or extravagant mode of travel is now a mainstream, aspirational experience — even for weddings. “We’ve done some beautiful Indian weddings on board, including traditional Hindu ceremonies. Of course, fire is a big concern on a ship, but we’ve created controlled spaces under safety supervision so that even the sacred agni finds its place at sea.”

From weddings to milestone birthdays, corporate retreats, and friend-reunions, cruise holidays have found resonance across segments. “In India, around 37–38% of our cruise business now comes from the MICE category — meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions,” Rawal adds. “We’ve hosted events for 2,300 guests at once on board.”

For anyone still picturing small cabins and monotonous buffets, the reality is far more spectacular. The Genting Dream, for instance, is a 150,000-ton ship with 19 decks, 1,630 cabins, and room for 4,000 guests. “It’s practically a floating city. There’s a 999-seat theatre for Broadway-style performances, foam parties, bowling alleys, children’s arcades, and six water slides and a 32-meter zip line that hangs 19 decks above the ocean.”

Adventure, leisure, and indulgence blend effortlessly aboard. For those who crave exclusivity, the Palace Suites redefine luxury. “The Palace is our ship-within-a-ship concept — complete with a private pool, restaurant, spa, gym, and butler service,” he explains. “Your experience begins at the port itself, with dedicated assistance through check-in and immigration. Guests can even have their luggage unpacked and packed by their butler.”

At the other end, families often opt for balcony cabins over interior state rooms to enjoy stunning views of the sea. “I could sit for hours on the balcony, sipping a cup of coffee. The breeze is unmatched, and the best ideas come out of the blue,” says Rawal, referring to the endless blue skies and sea. The onboard restaurants range from inclusive dining options to specialty cuisines, and yes, “there’s even box cricket and pickleball on the top deck. Indians love that.”

In the early years, coastal metros like Mumbai, Chennai, and Goa were StarDream’s key source markets — logical, given their familiarity with the sea. But that’s changed dramatically. “Today, our business is spread across India. In fact, a large chunk of our guests now come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities — from the interiors of the country.”

This expansion has been driven by close partnerships with travel agents. “We work with nearly 10,000 travel partners across India,” he explains. “They’re our extended sales force, our storytellers. We even have a dedicated platform called the StarDream Cruise Buddy, which gives them access to itineraries, videos, and promotional material to educate customers. Because what we sell isn’t transport — it’s experience.”

As Indian travellers have grown more global in their expectations, their cruising habits have evolved too. “Initially, guests would book the cheapest interior rooms and the shortest two-night itineraries,” Rawal says. “Now, they’re choosing balcony suites and four to five-night trips. They’ve seen international standards of hospitality and want that same excellence closer home.”

Bollywood, too, unsurprisingly, helped romanticise this idea early on. Films like ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Bheja Fry 2’, ‘U Me Aur Hum’ — were all filmed aboard StarDream Cruises and played a huge role in making Indian audiences dream about vacations at sea. “We’ve come a long way from convincing people that cruising is safe,” Rawal says. “Now, we’re convincing them that it’s extraordinary.”