MMA Global Is Now Marketing + Media Alliance

MMA Global has announced its rebranding as the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA), signalling a decisive shift from “association” to alliance — a community led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem to advance marketers’ ability to create value. The repositioning reflects what MMA has already become: a global force convening marketing leadership to tackle the industry’s toughest questions with evidence, experimentation and enterprise-level impact.

“MMA is the foremost global community for CMOs, directed by CMOs, but supported by the whole marketing industry," said Moneka Khurana, Country Head & Board Member, MMA Global India. She added that "the repositioning signals a foundational commitment to advance marketers' ability to create value by uniting CMOs worldwide to shape the future of marketing, brands and business.

It is the only association that brings the ecosystem together to address CMOs’ and marketing's greatest unanswered questions and unlock its biggest opportunities. An alliance which pushes marketing to deliver proven, enterprise-level impact. We believe that the work we do, if implemented, can help member companies and marketers raise their market valuations.

The evolution to the Marketing + Media Alliance comes with a sharpened purpose and mission, a new brand architecture and identity system, and clearer language that places marketers at the center, media in the mix, and the alliance at work - moving the industry forward with proof, not platitudes.

“This is why alliance matters. Our Think Tanks and Labs give CMOs a place to test, validate and scale what truly moves the needle - from AI and attribution to org design and customer experience. The Alliance is where India’s marketing breakthroughs will be built,” remarked Khurana.

Global Frameworks, Adapted to Indian Context

MMA operates across multi-year Think Tanks - MATT (Measurement & Attribution), MOSTT (Marketing Org Strategy), ALTT (AI Leadership), and DATT (Data & Customer Experience) - that have invested millions of dollars to redefine what works in marketing. These initiatives have delivered: long-term brand impact measurement methods, breakthrough growth frameworks, AI-driven personalization experiments with material performance lifts, and models that link marketing activity to enterprise value.

In India, we are actively powering these frameworks with MMA board and members and bringing them to India. We are tackling marketing’s most challenging unanswered questions and translating findings into applied practices. Our agenda is actively showcased as a part of a global series of high-utility forums and outcomes for CMOs and growth leaders - across IMPACT, SMARTIES Unplugged & SMARTIES Gala, Data Unplugged, executive roundtables, expert webinars and more - each designed to share use cases of pressure-test new models, results and operationalize change with peers.

Our inspiring roster of marketer members includes leading brands such as Diageo, Coca Cola, L’oreal, Haleon, Lenovo, Myntra HDFC Bank, Amazon ads, Kotak Mahindra, Jubilant, Nestle, Perfetti, Mondelez, McDonald’s, Unilever and several others who are a part of the movement.

A Call To India’s Marketing Leaders

“If you’re building work that could reset how marketers create value, bring it to the Alliance,” added Khurana. “We’ll validate it in the Labs, translate it into operating playbooks, and scale it with the CMO community. The Alliance is where India’s next era of marketing advantage gets engineered,” she concluded.