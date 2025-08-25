In India’s Market of Markets, Localisation Is More Than Language

By Olga Dulinskaya

When brands first set their sights on India, the numbers were irresistible: a population of 1.4 billion, a median age of just 28, and an economy expected to grow at 6.5% in FY 2025–26, according to the latest EY Economy Watch report. Consumer spending is expected to reach $6 trillion by 2030.

But those same brands often discover, sometimes painfully, that success here demands far more than translating a campaign or adjusting a price point.

India rewards brands that listen before they speak.

India is a market of markets. It has 22 official languages and over 1,600 dialects, and a consumer base spanning megacities, tier-2 towns, and rural heartlands.

The way a product is perceived in Kolkata can be entirely different from how it’s received in Ahmedabad. A single message rarely resonates nationwide without careful cultural adaptation.

True localisation goes beyond translation. It’s about reimagining a product or service so that it feels as though it could have been created in India in the first place.

75% of Indian internet users prefer content in their native language, but language is just the starting point. The most successful adaptations include flavours tailored to local palates, packaging designed for smaller budgets (like the ₹1 sachet in FMCG), or visual storytelling that draws on regional art forms.

Festivals are among India’s most powerful consumer touchpoints. During the first week of Diwali 2024, e-commerce platforms recorded $5.5 billion in sales. But festivals are deeply emotional occasions, not just a commercial event.

Diwali in the north, Onam in Kerala, Durga Puja in Bengal – each carry distinct traditions, imagery and emotions. Campaigns that tap into those specificities feel like an authentic part of the celebration, rather than an outsider looking in.

Creative localisation often flourishes when brands share the creative process with local talent. Designers, artists, and filmmakers rooted in the culture can bring depth and authenticity that global teams alone may struggle to achieve.

This collaboration blends a global vision with local nuance, resulting in ideas that travel well but feel homegrown in every market they touch.

India’s digital ecosystem is vast, with 880 million internet users and the world’s lowest mobile data costs. That reach comes with high expectations: consumers want relevance, relatability, and respect for their culture.

For brands entering India, creative localisation is the foundation for trust. Done well, it’s not about diluting global identity, but amplifying it through cultural fluency.

The brands that thrive will be those that understand India’s diversity not as a challenge to overcome, but as a creative advantage, an opportunity to speak in many voices, yet tell one shared story.

(The author is the CEO of KIT Global)