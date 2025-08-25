Glen Appliances Is Creating For The Future Of Kitchens — Smart, Sleek Social Spaces

For generations, kitchens in India were hidden spaces — functional corners reserved for women, far from the social fabric of the home. Guests were ushered into living rooms, families gathered in dining areas, and the kitchen stayed out of sight. Today, however, that narrative is being rewritten.

The kitchen has become a space to bond with family, mix cocktails with friends, or even go on cooking dates. What was once purely utilitarian is now a social, lifestyle-driven arena. “And as kitchens take centre stage, appliances have had to evolve rapidly — balancing functionality, speed, and aesthetics,” says Rintu Dasgupta, Chief Operating Officer of Glen Appliances.

Dasgupta observes how consumer expectations have shifted: “The number of devices in the kitchen today is dramatically higher than even five years ago. Consumers have moved from knives and pans to automatic choppers, toasters and OTGs with inbuilt tandoors. That’s the pace of change.”

The modern Indian kitchen is not just about speed and health, but also about creating a space that encourages social interactions. An air fryer symbolises healthy indulgence, a multi-use OTG allows culinary experimentation, and a stylish cooktop ties it all together.

The Road To Credibility

With this proliferation of devices comes a new challenge: credibility. Many consumers have experienced disappointment with multipurpose gadgets that promise to do it all, but end up being a jack-of-all, master-of-none.

To counter this skepticism, Glen has made trust-building central to its strategy. The brand emphasises transparent communication — product packaging details specifications clearly, while live demonstration videos showcase real usage.

Equally important is training the distribution network. Since most Indian customers still buy through dealers and multi-brand outlets, the brand ensures retailers can explain every feature. “The dealer is often the first touchpoint for a consumer,” Dasgupta explains. “If they cannot answer questions, trust breaks down. That’s why our sales teams continuously train them, using live product videos and detailed sessions.”

This multi-layered effort — packaging, demonstrations and dealer education — helps bridge the gap between brand claims and customer confidence.

India’s diversity also plays out vividly in kitchens. Appliance preferences change dramatically based on geography, household size and even cuisine.

“In Mumbai or Pune, where homes are small and rental agreements often restrict drilling, ductless chimneys are popular,” Dasgupta explains. “In the south, people want stronger mixer grinders for chutneys, while in Punjab, where homes are bigger, customers prefer oversized cooktops and chimneys.”

Even within a single category, regional nuances exist. Infrared induction cooktops are favoured in rural areas, where electricity is relatively cheaper, while young professionals in IT hubs lean towards compact, faster devices.

What is striking is the rapid adoption beyond metros. “A chimney or a high-quality cooktop is no longer an urban luxury,” says Dasgupta. “It’s gradually becoming a lifestyle essential even in tier 2 and 3 towns.” This signals a broader aspiration for modern living, cutting across geographies.

The evolution of distribution channels has reshaped how consumers buy. QuickCom platforms, which have boomed in the last few years, thrive on impulse purchases. A ₹15,000 chimney may not find a buyer here, but smaller appliances do. “Devices priced between a thousand and five thousand rupees — like hand blenders, choppers, or air fryers — are often bought without much deliberation.”

Larger appliances, however, remain a touch-and-feel category. Glen Galleries and high-street stores give customers the opportunity to validate product claims. They can check suction power, feel the weight of a mixer grinder, and experience build quality firsthand. “For larger appliances, this is still a tactile category,” says Dasgupta. “Consumers, especially homemakers, want to be sure before they invest.”

Over the years, Glen’s marketing has shifted from print and outdoor to digital-first campaigns. But more importantly, the brand has anchored itself in a meaningful cause: smoke-free kitchens.

“We’ve always been emotionally associated with this idea,” says Dasgupta. “The function of a chimney is to absorb smoke, and many households in India are still unaware of how critical ventilation is. For us, this is more than marketing — it’s a health concern.”

By linking the brand with wellness and everyday health, Glen has turned a functional product into a meaningful lifestyle choice. In a cluttered appliance market, this kind of purpose-driven positioning helps differentiate the brand.

Additionally, a brand’s reputation often depends on what happens after purchase. With over 270 service centers across India, Glen has made after-sales care a cornerstone of its growth. Complaints are tracked against strict timelines, with follow-up calls to measure customer satisfaction.

But it’s not just about fixing problems. Many queries are about usage — how to use a feature, or which attachment works best. To make support more accessible, Glen is developing AI bots and voice-assist platforms. “Sometimes the issue isn’t a complaint at all — it’s just about usage,” Dasgupta says. “We want technology to make that learning process easier for our customers.”

Looking forward, innovation is clearly headed towards intelligence, automation, and energy efficiency. Recent Glen launches have included motion-sensing chimneys, heat-sensing cooktops, and quieter, power-saving models.

“The future is about appliances that think for you,” Dasgupta predicts. “Imagine a cooktop that automatically switches on the chimney when it detects heat, or devices operable through voice commands. That’s where the kitchen is headed.”

As kitchens continue their transformation into lifestyle hubs, the brand is positioning itself as more than a manufacturer. It is shaping itself as a partner in creating modern experiences — spaces where health, efficiency and togetherness converge.