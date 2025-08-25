Gallant Sports is Democratising Access to World-Class Sports Facilities in India

India’s sporting landscape is at an inflection point. With a young population, rising global ambitions, and talk of hosting the 2036 Olympics, the country finds itself at the cusp of a new era where infrastructure will define destiny.

Yet, for decades, one of the biggest barriers to sporting excellence in India has been the absence of world-class facilities accessible beyond a select few metros. That is now changing.

From multi-sport complexes in smaller towns to FIFA-certified football turfs and FIH-approved hockey fields, the conversation has shifted from ‘why’ to ‘how fast’. At the forefront of this movement is Gallant Sports, a company that has reimagined what access to sport can look like for schools, universities, corporates and communities alike.

To understand how this vision is being built brick by brick, we spoke to Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO of Gallant Sports, about his journey and the evolving roadmap for India’s sports infrastructure.

Excerpts from the interview…

Tell us about your journey with Gallant Sports.

It has been an incredible journey of turning vision into reality. When we started Gallant Sports, the idea was simple, to bridge the gap between India’s sporting potential and the lack of adequate infrastructure. Over the years, we’ve been able to design and deliver high-quality, international-standard facilities across schools, universities, corporates and communities. What excites me most is seeing how these spaces are being used — whether its children discovering a new sport, athletes finding the right environment to train, or companies encouraging wellness through sport — each project has reinforced our belief that infrastructure is not just about buildings or arenas, it’s about creating opportunities. Our journey so far has been about scaling this belief, and we’re only getting started.

What does Gallant Sports’ existing portfolio consist of?

Our portfolio reflects both scale and quality. Gallant Sports has delivered several state-of-the-art projects across India, ranging from community playgrounds to full-fledged multi-sport complexes. We specialise in building FIFA-certified football turfs to FIH-certified hockey fields, as well as facilities of the new-age sports such as pickleball and padel, while ensuring every facility meets the highest global benchmarks. Our work includes creating turnkey sports infrastructure for schools, universities, and corporates, as well as developing professional-grade facilities for federations and academies.

With so many new sports emerging in India, what should the roadmap for sports infrastructure look like?

The roadmap must be threefold – accessibility, adaptability and sustainability. First, India needs more community-level sports facilities that are affordable and within reach of schools, colleges and residential clusters. Second, infrastructure should be multi-sport and adaptive, catering not just to cricket or football but also to emerging disciplines like pickleball, padel, futsal and athletics. Third, sustainability must be at the heart of planning eco-friendly materials, modular stadiums and technology-enabled facilities that will define the next decade.

With India aspiring to host the 2036 Olympics, how should we align our infrastructure efforts?

Hosting the Olympics is not just about world-class stadiums; it’s about creating a legacy. If 2036 is our goal, planning has to start today with a long-term blueprint. That means building international-standard venues in potential host cities, and equally important is upgrading grassroots infrastructure across states. Training centers, high-performance academies and athlete villages need to be developed with Olympic benchmarks. The Olympics can serve as the ultimate deadline to transform India’s sports ecosystem.

What kind of sponsorship opportunities exist in the sports infrastructure space?

The era of naming rights and jersey logos is expanding into infrastructure. Arenas, practice facilities, training academies and even community sports complexes can be branded and co-created with sponsors. This offers long-term visibility and a more meaningful association with sport. Additionally, technology integration – such as smart arenas, fan engagement zones, and digital training platforms – opens up new sponsorship categories beyond traditional FMCG or BFSI. It’s a fertile ground for brands seeking deep and lasting engagement with India’s youth.

Where does Gallant Sports see itself in this journey?

At Gallant Sports, we are committed to designing, building and managing world-class infrastructure that is future-ready. Our focus is on democratising access – creating spaces where Olympic dreams can begin at the grassroots. For us, the vision is simple: every child should have the chance to play, train and excel.