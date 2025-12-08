Go Colors CMO Vatsal Koolwal On Building India’s Bottom-Wear Powerhouse

In a category long dominated by unbranded players, Go Colors has steadily built — and led — the women’s bottom-wear segment with a mix of product innovation, colour-first design, and a retail footprint that now spans over 800 stores across India. At the center of this growth story is Vatsal Koolwal, Chief Marketing Officer, who has helped evolve Go Colors from a leggings pioneer to a versatile, omnichannel fashion brand. In this conversation, Koolwal breaks down the shifts shaping women’s apparel, insights behind the brand’s bestsellers, and factors defining the next phase of fashion consumption in India.

Edited excerpts…

How has Go Colors evolved in its positioning and marketing strategy since the launch?

We began as pioneers in the women’s bottom-wear category at a time when no branded player was offering high-quality, reliable leggings in a diverse palette of colours. Over the years, we’ve evolved into a true one-stop destination for bottom wear for every occasion and mood, now offering 1200+ styles in 120+ colours. This growth is powered by sharper storytelling, stronger category education, and a more premium, functionality-first brand positioning that keeps comfort and confidence at the core.

What key shifts are you observing in women’s apparel consumption?

Comfort and quality has moved from “nice to have” to “non-negotiable,” and women want versatile pieces that work across home, work and travel. Everyday fashion is becoming more fluid, colour-driven, and occasion-agnostic.

How different are the needs of Tier 1 vs Tier 2/3 consumers?

Tier 1 demands trend-led and workwear-driven styles. Tier 2/3 customers are more occasion-based and value conscious. But our core promise of comfort, fit and variety stays consistent across markets.

Which consumer insights shaped your bestsellers?

Women want bottoms that fit well, made with high quality fabric, and come in colours beyond the usual palette that doesn’t fade away. That insight shaped our core categories like Leggings, Churidars and Kurti Pants.

How is your media mix evolving?

Digital and influencer-led storytelling are now central to our brand building. At the same time, retail-focused BTL, regional media, and discovery platforms still play a strong role in driving store traffic and omnichannel demand.

What role will retail and e-com expansion play in the next 3–5 years?

Retail remains our biggest growth engine with more than 800 exclusive brand outlets (EBO) currently, and we will continue to expand our EBO presence across malls, high streets, and Tier 2/3 cities. E-com is a key focus area for us which enables new customer acquisition and wider distribution. We are already available across all major marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms. The Go Colors website/App is the fastest growing channel and is well positioned to become a significant contributor over the next 2-3 years.

How do you stay ahead in a fast-moving category?

By combining strong product design with deep consumer feedback loops, while staying true to our core principles on quality, comfort and functionality. Innovation in fabrics, fits, and tech-enabled experiences (like our AI stylist) also helps us stay relevant in this space.

How important is sustainability to your consumers?

Customers are becoming steadily more conscious of sustainability. We’re seeing increased curiosity around longevity and responsible production, which is why our focus remains on durable fabrics, efficient manufacturing, and thoughtful, responsible sourcing that delivers sustainability in a practical way.

What are the next big bets for Go Colors?

Strengthening our capabilities of omnichannel commerce, leveraging tech for personalised product discovery, and elevating brand storytelling through creator partnerships like Prajakta Koli.

What are the top three lessons learnt about marketing to Indian consumers?

First, Indian consumers don’t always choose the cheapest option, they choose the one that delivers the strongest value, and they’re willing to pay a premium for it. Second, regional nuance matters as India has many markets. And finally, trust and loyalty compounds when brands consistently show up reliably and across touchpoints.