Billboards Still Mean Business In A Noisy Digital World

By Yogesh Lakhani

In spite of the meteoric rise of online marketing, digital platforms and social media in India, outdoor advertising — or Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising — has lost none of its mass appeal. It continues to be relevant and highly effective, reinforcing consumer trust and brand safety.

OOH has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments within traditional advertising. In India, the outdoor advertising market stood at INR 4,140 crore in FY24, expanding nearly 13% year-on-year. Projections suggest the market is set to grow at around 7.5% reaching INR 5,961 crore by FY28, which means outdoor advertising is still important for brand visibility and recall.

What is even more striking is the rapid growth of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH). As of FY24, DOOH contributed 20-25% of OOH revenues and is expected to climb to 30-40% by FY28. Globally, India’s DOOH market was valued at nearly USD 2.2 billion (around INR 18,000 crore) in FY24 and is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR of 12-14% over the next decade.

With consumers exposed to more than 10,000 online and digital ads each day, what is driving the Indian OOH market? Beyond capturing attention in public spaces, mainly through billboards and digital LED displays, OOH offers a trustworthy, impactful and high-reach medium that feels real. Here are the other reasons.

Visibility Builds Trust

OOH's strength lies in its tangible presence. Large-format billboards, building wraps and transit ads offer unique storytelling for people wherever they may live, work or travel. Unlike digital ads that can be skipped or blocked, OOH provides a visible, shared experience that captures attention in the real world. Research shows that OOH delivers one of the highest levels of consumer response per dollar spent, compared to television, radio or print.

Bridging Real And Digital Worlds

OOH and online campaigns are bridging the real and digital worlds. Hashtags on city billboards can spark viral conversations, while dynamic digital screens can simultaneously drive follow-up engagement on mobile devices. Consumers today are interacting with a brand online after first encountering it outdoors.

Credibility & Brand Engagement

In an era dominated by digital noise, physical visibility has become a badge of authenticity. Research has shown that consumers perceive brands in outdoor media as more trustworthy and credible. Notably, Gen Z consumers trust OOH advertising and are more likely to engage with a brand online after first seeing it outdoors.

OOH innovations such as digital screens, AR/VR integration, eco-friendly practices and creative storytelling are redefining the medium. Yet, what remains unchanged is its unique ability to bring communities together, spark conversations, and drive meaningful consumer action.

(The author is Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd)

By Yogesh Lakhani

In spite of the meteoric rise of online marketing, digital platforms and social media in India, outdoor advertising—or Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising—has lost none of its mass appeal. It continues to be relevant and highly effective, reinforcing consumer trust and brand safety.

OOH has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments within traditional advertising. In India, the outdoor advertising market stood at INR 4,140 crore in FY24, expanding nearly 13% year-on-year. Projections suggest the market is set to grow at around 7.5% reaching INR 5,961 crore by FY28, which means outdoor advertising is still important for brand visibility and recall.

What is even more striking is the rapid growth of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH). As of FY24, DOOH contributed 20-25% of OOH revenues and is expected to climb to 30-40% by FY28. Globally, India’s DOOH market was valued at nearly USD 2.2 billion (around INR 18,000 crore) in FY24 and is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR of 12-14% over the next decade.

With consumers exposed to more than 10,000 online and digital ads each day, what is driving the Indian OOH market? Beyond capturing attention in public spaces, mainly through billboards and digital LED displays, OOH offers a trustworthy, impactful and high-reach medium that feels real. Here are the other reasons.

Visibility Builds Trust

OOH's strength lies in its tangible presence. Large-format billboards, building wraps and transit ads offer unique storytelling for people wherever they may live, work or travel. Unlike digital ads that can be skipped or blocked, OOH provides a visible, shared experience that captures attention in the real world. Research shows that OOH delivers one of the highest levels of consumer response per dollar spent, compared to television, radio or print.

Bridging Real And Digital Worlds

OOH and online campaigns are bridging the real and digital worlds. Hashtags on city billboards can spark viral conversations, while dynamic digital screens can simultaneously drive follow-up engagement on mobile devices. Consumers today are interacting with a brand online after first encountering it outdoors.

Credibility & Brand Engagement

In an era dominated by digital noise, physical visibility has become a badge of authenticity. Research has shown that consumers perceive brands in outdoor media as more trustworthy and credible. Notably, Gen Z consumers trust OOH advertising and are more likely to engage with a brand online after first seeing it outdoors.

OOH innovations such as digital screens, AR/VR integration, eco-friendly practices and creative storytelling are redefining the medium. Yet, what remains unchanged is its unique ability to bring communities together, spark conversations, and drive meaningful consumer action.

(The author is Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd)