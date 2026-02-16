 Build A Loyalty Program That People Engage With
e-Paper Get App
HomeBrandsutraBuild A Loyalty Program That People Engage With

Build A Loyalty Program That People Engage With

The growing gap between loyalty points earned and redeemed is a warning signal about their perceived value.

Guest WriterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
article-image

By Dhruv Verma

Reward balances continue to rise across cards, wallets, and platforms, yet redemption remains limited. Many customers accumulate points steadily without ever converting them into experiences or services. Eventually, these unused balances lose relevance, becoming background numbers rather than perceived value. 

The Limits Of Traditional Loyalty Frameworks

Point-based loyalty structures were designed to reward repeat interaction through deferred benefits. Customers built balances slowly and redeemed them through catalogues, vouchers, or discounts. The loyalty programmes market in India reached an estimated value of USD 3.58 billion in 2025. Yet, this expansion coexists with persistent questions around programme design and actual usage.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Kanjurmarg Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Murder Accused Within 36 Hours After Chase To Jalna District
Mumbai Crime: Kanjurmarg Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Murder Accused Within 36 Hours After Chase To Jalna District
Bhandup Murder Accused Akhtar Qureshi Still At Large 21 Days After Stabbing Victim 29 Times
Bhandup Murder Accused Akhtar Qureshi Still At Large 21 Days After Stabbing Victim 29 Times
US President Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace Pledges USD 5 Billion For Gaza Rebuilding
US President Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace Pledges USD 5 Billion For Gaza Rebuilding
Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav SCOLD Kuldeep Yadav For Dropping Shaheen Afridi's Catch After IND Vs PAK Match In Viral Video
Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav SCOLD Kuldeep Yadav For Dropping Shaheen Afridi's Catch After IND Vs PAK Match In Viral Video

These systems generate engagement only when customers perceive clear and immediate worth. But as digital commerce grows and consumer decision-making evolves, programmes that depend on slow builds of value struggle to carry relevance within everyday choices. 

Benefits linked to travel illustrate a different pattern of consumer response. Travel-related rewards operate in environments where planning, time sensitivity, and comfort carry high importance. Today, discretionary expenditure is increasingly directed towards experiences, with travel becoming a clear priority. 

As spending on leisure travel grows, rewards that support travel planning, transit, and on-ground convenience register as tangible value. These benefits influence recall because they reduce effort during demanding moments rather than offering deferred benefits.

Lifestyle-based rewards extend relevance beyond occasional travel. Spending intentions indicate sustained interest in personal electronics, wellness, and leisure activities, reflecting how consumers allocate surplus income. These categories align with recurring routines rather than one-time indulgence.

At the same time, physical activity levels highlight an opportunity for structured lifestyle engagement. Access to organised recreation, fitness, and wellness experiences supports participation by lowering entry barriers. When rewards align with routine well-being and recreation, engagement builds steadily through familiarity rather than incentive size.

Loyalty programmes perform better when benefits are easy to understand and simple to use. Customers engage more readily when rewards are delivered close to the point of need. Industry analysis shows a clear movement towards digital-first loyalty platforms that offer integrated, real-time benefits rather than delayed redemption journeys.

This approach improves participation by reducing effort. And programmes that prioritise relevance and accessibility see lower levels of unused rewards and higher repeat engagement.

(The author is the Founder and CEO of Thriwe.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What IKEA India's Brand Refresh Really Captures
What IKEA India's Brand Refresh Really Captures
Leo India Leads As Effie Agency Of The Year 2025
Leo India Leads As Effie Agency Of The Year 2025
Build A Loyalty Program That People Engage With
Build A Loyalty Program That People Engage With
If Smartphones Don’t Equal Spending, Where Should Brands Go?
If Smartphones Don’t Equal Spending, Where Should Brands Go?
Why Young Indian Consumers Switch Brands Without Guilt
Why Young Indian Consumers Switch Brands Without Guilt