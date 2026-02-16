Leo India Leads As Effie Agency Of The Year 2025

The Effie India Awards 2025 marked a defining moment for the marketing and communications industry, celebrating its landmark 25th edition with grandeur, reflection, and a renewed focus on effectiveness. Hosted by The Advertising Club (TAC) India at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the ceremony brought together over 1,000 professionals spanning advertising, marketing, media, research, public relations, and communications. The evening was not merely a celebration of creative excellence, but a tribute to ideas that have delivered measurable business impact.

This milestone year saw intense competition and remarkable achievements. Nestlé India emerged as the Effie Client of the Year, reinforcing its reputation for consistently driving marketing initiatives that balance creativity with tangible results. On the agency front, Leo India was named Effie Agency of the Year, a recognition of its ability to craft campaigns that resonate with audiences while delivering strategic effectiveness.

The most coveted honour of the night, the Grand Effie, was awarded to McCann Gurugram for Nestle India’s campaign, “Maggi: Why save the best for the last?” The win underscored the enduring power of a beloved brand when paired with sharp insight, cultural relevance, and a clearly defined business objective. The campaign stood out not only for its creative execution but for its demonstrable effectiveness — the very cornerstone of the Effie philosophy.

Competition for top honours remained fierce. McCann Gurugram and The Womb were strong contenders for Agency of the Year, while PepsiCo India and Samsung India were in the running for Client of the Year. The closely contested categories reflected the vibrancy and competitive spirit of the Indian marketing landscape.

Speaking at the event, Dheeraj Sinha, President of The Advertising Club and CEO of McCann India, reflected on the significance of the milestone year. “Effie has become the gold standard for results-driven creativity, championing ideas that generate real business impact.” He highlighted how the landmark edition mirrors the extraordinary evolution of the communications ecosystem and reaffirmed the power of creativity as a driver of growth.

Echoing this sentiment, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson of Effie India Awards and Founder and President of The Horologists, emphasised the growing strategic significance of the platform. He observed that what stood out most this year was the scale and diversity of participation, demonstrating a shared industry-wide commitment to effectiveness.

Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson of Effie India Awards and Group CEO of Eros Media World, highlighted the exceptional standard of work presented this year. He remarked that the campaigns showcased combined bold creativity with strategic rigour and measurable results, setting a high bar for the industry. Dwivedi underscored the importance of pushing creative boundaries while maintaining a steadfast focus on impact — a balance that defines truly effective marketing.

The 25th edition witnessed participation from 89 agencies, reflecting both the scale and diversity of India’s evolving communications landscape. From established global networks to independent creative powerhouses and emerging specialist firms, the breadth of entries highlighted the industry’s collective commitment to effectiveness.

In an era defined by rapid technological change, shifting consumer behaviours, and expanding media ecosystems, the awards continue to champion ideas that not only inspire but deliver. While creativity captures attention, effectiveness secures impact — and it is at this intersection that enduring marketing success is forged.