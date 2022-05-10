'Working in Jayeshbhai Jordaar was like being in an acting masterclass with Ranveer Singh', says Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood big screen debut with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', feels fortunate that she got an opportunity to work opposite superstar Ranveer Singh - an acting powerhouse.

Shalini, who shot to fame with her debut film 'Arjun Reddy', posted on social media saying, “It’s not everyday that you get a film like #JayeshbhaiJordaar as your big screen debut in Bollywood. It’s not everyday that you get Ranveer Singh, a superstar and a super actor, as your co-star! So, I consider my hugely fortunate that I have got this project from @yrf as a launchpad! I’m still pinching myself!!!”

She adds, “Working in a film like #JayeshbhaiJordaar is like being in an acting masterclass with Ranveer Singh! He is a giant of an actor and just being in his orbit, I have become a better performer. It was like enrolling into an acting school (and the best one at that). No wonder I call him guruji!”

Shalini further adds, “Gradually, we became a family on the set. Speaking of which, I can’t wait for y’all to witness the magic of Siddhi (Jiyaa Vaidya) - our onscreen daughter. Siddhi and I were like two peas in a pod, always together on set. I would hear all her stories - about her day at school, her friends, etc. We would also team up and pull Ranveer’s leg.”

She continues, “I love this picture because it describes our bond, a natural connection that we formed during the making of this movie. We were really happy in our own cocoon, in our self-made little world, having a firecracker of a time. Hopefully our family will entertain yours thoroughly this Friday, at a theatre near you!”

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', a complete family entertainer, releases worldwide this Friday.

