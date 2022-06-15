e-Paper Get App

Watch: Shirley Setia launches reprise version of 'Nikamma' song 'Tere Bin Kya' in Ahmedabad

The crowd not only went gaga after hearing Shirley live, but also hummed the romantic track with her

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
article-image

Youtube sensation and actress Shirley Setia recently sang live in front of a large number of students and launched the reprise version of 'Nikamma' song 'Tere Bin Kya' at a college in Ahmedabad.

The crowd not only went gaga after hearing Shirley live, but also hummed the romantic track along with her.

Check out the video here:

Shirley is currently busy with the promotions of 'Nikamma' with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Shirley has made quite a stir in the world of Bollywood ahead of the release of her debut film 'Nikamma'. The family entertainer is all set to hit the big screens on June 17.

The actress has been in the limelight for her songs in the movie as well as her fashion sense.

article-image

