Watch: Raveena Tandon's latest video from 'Ghudchadi' set has a Shehnaaz Gill connection

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a reel with fun moments captured on the set of 'Ghudchadi'.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles.

In the video, she can be seen lip-synching to Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate's 'Boring Day' mashup.

The team of 'Ghudchadi' recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film which was held in Delhi and Jaipur for 19 days.

A few days ago, Raveena had shared a video from the sets of the film with Sanjay Dutt wherein the duo could be seen trying the viral reel trend that sees people recording themselves using different camera angles.

Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated for the film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14.

Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi. It is touted to be a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama.

It is written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:52 PM IST