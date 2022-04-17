Watch: Ranbir Kapoor resumes work 2 days after wedding with Alia Bhatt; paps wish him 'shaadi mubarak'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has resumed work just two days after tying the knot with his ladylove, actress Alia Bhatt.

On Sunday, the actor was spotted in Andheri, for the first time after getting married, as he stepped out to fulfill his professional work commitments.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir can be seen getting out of his car. The actor is wearing a blue checkered shirt with cream pants. He completed his look with white sneakers and a blue cap.

As soon as he stepped out of his car, paps wished hi mand congratulated him for his wedding. The 'Brahmastra' actor waved at them and posed with a thumbs up.

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Mumbai home Vastu. Those in attendance were the couple's family members and close friends.

If media reports are to be believed, Ranbir has no time to spare for a honeymoon as he will soon get into prep mode for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal'.

According to a report in Midday, both Alia and Ranbir will be diving headlong into work. Ranbir will reportedly fly for a two-day shoot in Manali on April 22, post which he has a week-long shoot in Mumbai.

In May, he has a month-long schedule in Spain and Mumbai for which he will sport a lean and toned look. The report added that post completing Luv Ranjan’s film, Ranbir will wrap up 'Animal' by end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen opposite each other for the first time in their best friend Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in September 2022.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:07 PM IST