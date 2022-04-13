Watch 'Kesariya' song: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry is unmissable in latest 'Brahmastra' track

Days before the much-awaited wedding of lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, best friend Ayan Mukerji shared a clip of a song from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

The song titled 'Kesariya' has been shot in Varanasi and shows Alia and Ranbir romancing by the ghats and bylanes of the city.

Along wih the clip, Ayan penned a heartfelt note for the soon-to-be-married couple. "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon. Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie," he wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

He added, "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! ishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever."

Advertisement

Karan Johar too shared the teaser and wrote, "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more."

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities are reportedly set to begin from today with Alia's mehendi being the first function. It will be followed by a sangeet ceremony on April 14 and the nuptials will finally take place on April 15.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:24 AM IST