Watch: Deepika Padukone stuns in a white gown with plunging neckline at jewellery exhibition

Bollywood superstar and style icon Deepika Padukone, who left her fans worried after a recent health scare, returned from Hyderabad, only to fly back again, this time to Madrid, Spain, for French luxury brand Cartier's jewellery exhibition.

For those unversed, Deepika’s association with Cartier commenced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 where she rocked some statement pieces by the brand, while representing India as a jury member.

In the pictures and videos shared on social media, Deepika can be seen flaunting her toned physique in a white gown with plunging neckline.

She also posed alongside Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri at the event.

For those unversed, Deepika Padukone who was hospitalised in Hyderabad amid the shoot of her upcoming film 'Project K' is now all hale and hearty.

As per reports, Deepika felt uneasy on the sets of the film and was thus hospitalised. India Today quoted a source who said that Deepika's heart rate shot up, followed by restlessness.

Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika in the film had also asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week.

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the 'Piku' actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness.

'Project K' marks Deepika and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Deepika's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Besides that, Deepika has already wrapped Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Next up is the Indian remake of 'The Intern', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions.