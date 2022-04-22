Watch: Aamir Khan plays cricket in new video; reveals he will share a 'kahaani' on April 28

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan left his fans befuddled with a video that revealed how he will share a special ‘kahaani’ on April 28.

In the video shared by Aamir Khan’s production house, the star was seen acing his batting skills, about which we are aware from the time of 'Lagaan'.

In the clip, Aamir promises to narrate a story on April 28. Looking at his enthusiasm for narrating the tale, the players around him hail a loud ‘Yes’.

The fact that Aamir is rarely in the public eye piqued the curiosity of his fans and movie aficionados even more.

Though there are several theories floating around what the ‘kahaani’ might be; ranging from some life lessons, personal trivia to a new professional development, the details are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment.

Known to be a fiercely private person, the superstar’s recent video has created quite a stir over social media platforms.

On the work front, Aamir is all set to bring audiences his labour of love, ‘Laal Singh Chhada’ also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Advait Chandan.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:46 PM IST