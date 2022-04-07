Tiger Shroff to make his Bollywood singing debut in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2'

Life comes full circle for producer Sajid Nadiadwala and action-star Tiger Shroff as they achieve yet another milestone. It was Nadiadwala who launched Tiger Shroff as an actor in his Bollywood debut 'Heropanti' and he will now launch him as a singer in a feature film with 'Heropanti 2'.

While Tiger made headlines for his singles ‘Unbelievable’ and the Punjabi-English single 'Poori Gal Baat', it will be for the very first time that the actor lends his voice for a feature film track.

Titled ‘Miss Hairan’, the song is composed by maestro AR Rahman, penned by Meheboob, choreographed by Ahmed Khan and Rahul Shetty and sung by Tiger Shroff and Nisa Shetty. Making this a winning combination and another bonus for fans who have much to look forward to in 'Heropanti 2'.

It’s a special moment for the producer who introduced the world to the massive potential the star showed in his very first film and is now all set to treat them to his singing debut in a film, which also happens to be the sequel of his launchpad.

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with 'Heropanti 2'. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:40 PM IST