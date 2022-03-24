Tiger Shroff fears to have an Eid release, says Salman Khan’s shoes are too big to fill

With 'Heropanti 2', Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his first ever Eid release, a festive time that is usually and almost always blocked for superstar Salman Khan’s big releases.

Ever since Salman Khan has blocked this festive time of Eid for his films, there’s been no one else who has come on that date, except perhaps SRK who had one Eid release.

So, this is in fact a big achievement for Tiger that his film is releasing on Eid. 'Heropanti' was the actor’s debut film in 2014. He made a huge impact with his first on screen appearance and the film even broke box office records.

When Tiger was asked about this, he shared, “'Heropanti 2' is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I’m glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It’s a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful.”

Ever since the trailer of the film released, Tiger has been earning a lot of praises, especially with the younger generation being excited to see the film.

Apart from 'Heropanti 2', Tiger has several other franchises in his kitty as well. The young action hero is all set to star in 'Ganapath' and 'Baaghi 4'.

