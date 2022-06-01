Shahid Kapoor pulls off a daredevil stunt at the launch of 'The Boys' season 3

The much-anticipated and loved series 'The Boys' is all set to return for another head-popping season on June 3.

The fan-favourite and Emmy nominated series that has enjoyed loyal fandom since the drop of its first season, delves into the dark side of superheroes. And now, joining the fandom of the anti-hero genre is our very own superstar, Shahid Kapoor.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere worldwide, the actor took to the streets of Mumbai to showcase his excitement for the series and unveil a flaming stunt à la Homelander, a famous character from the show.

Shahid made a grand entry to the jaw-dropping b-boying moves of Kings United dance group performing to a foot-tapping, high-energy song. The daredevil actor then unveiled a curtained hoarding through an exhilarating stunt. The billboard had the image of the lead Supe from The Seven – Homelander, who shot out a laser targeting a nearby car with his deadly vision.

Speaking of the eye-grabbing stunt that the actor pulled off, Shahid said, “I absolutely love wacky, dark humoured and action-packed entertainment. When I first heard about 'The Boys', I was immediately intrigued. I am thrilled to present this brilliantly bizarre show in my own capacity. This is my own little crazy ode to the genius makers. The trailer has me hooked and I can’t wait to binge all three seasons.”

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, 'The Boys' was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke ('Supernatural'), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Season 3 of 'The Boys' stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Emmy-nominated drama will return with three gripping new episodes on June 3, followed by one episode every week, and ending with a wicked season finale on Friday, July 8. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.