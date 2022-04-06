Sexy Sonakshi Sinha exudes mermaid vibes in latest bikini pictures from the Maldives

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 'Dabangg' diva, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives can be seen chilling by the pool in a white and blue bikini set with a sheer top.

She captioned the post as, Mermaid spotting. My love affair with Maldives just getting stronger with each trip and even more this time because of the most amazing stay at @vakkarumaldives curated by @travelnlivingin Thanks @yashlightroom for these stunning pictures!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the film 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang'.

A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale. That's the message conveyed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in their film 'Double XL'.

The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Both the actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Starring two leading ladies, Huma and Sonakshi are not going to hide their curves.

The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani.

The film is set to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘Kakuda’ is a horror-comedy. It marks the Hindi directorial debut of Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - 'Classmates', 'Mauli' and 'Faster Fene'.

The film is shot in various parts of Gujarat and is also slated to release in 2022.

