Ranveer Singh confirms there will be 'Simmba 2': 'It is one of my favourite performances so far'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', recently confirmed that 'Simmba 2' is on the cards.

During an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer said that he will be 'very disappointed' if there isn't a 'Simmba 2'.

"Simmba was always designed to be a franchise. So, whenever Rohit (Shetty) Bhai calls, I will be there. But, there will be a Simmba 2. It's one of my favourite movies and also my favourite performances so far. I will do it because I love it so much," he said.

'Simmba' is an action-packed film directed by Rohit and jointly produced by his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The blockbuster was the third instalment in Rohit’s cop movie franchise.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has already collaborated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty once again for 'Cirkus'. The film is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors'.

The comedy-drama, also starring Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma among others, will release on December 23, 2022. Apart from these, he will also reunite with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:21 PM IST