Pics: Pregnant Sonam Kapoor channels her inner goddess in latest photoshoot, flaunts baby bump

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja, dropped the pictures from her first photoshoot post announcing her pregnancy.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share photos from the shoot. In the pictures, the actress looks nothing short of a goddess in an ivory-coloured flowy ensemble. She kept her makeup minimum and completed her look with a chunky jewellery set.

She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump in the photos. Sonam had dressed up for the birthday bash of designer Abu Jani, who happens to be a close friend of the Kapoor family.

Loading View on Instagram

Sonam recently opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue. “It's been tough — nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is," she shared.

Sonam, known for her work in films like "Neerja", "Raanjhanaa" and "Delhi 6", took to Instagram earlier this month, and posted a series of pictures with Anand.

The 36-year-old actor is expected to welcome the baby later this year.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam wrote.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. She last starred in the 2019 comedy "The Zoya Factor", co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Blind".

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:19 AM IST