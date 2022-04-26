Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rashmika Mandanna and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped as they stepped out to promote their upcoming films in the city.

They were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

While Rashmika was spotted outside Mukesh Chabra's office in Mumbai, Shraddha was seen with her brothers.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan got papped at Shankar Mahadevan's office in Bandra today.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:56 PM IST