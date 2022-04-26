e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani and others, were spotted on Tuesday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rashmika Mandanna and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped as they stepped out to promote their upcoming films in the city.

They were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

While Rashmika was spotted outside Mukesh Chabra's office in Mumbai, Shraddha was seen with her brothers.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan got papped at Shankar Mahadevan's office in Bandra today.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Aamir Khan
Tara Sutaria
Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan
Kartik Aaryan
Kiara Advani
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Shraddha Kapoor with her brothers
Advertisement
Farah Khan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:56 PM IST