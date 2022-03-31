Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts the shoot for 'Selfiee'; says 'It's going to be one mad fun ride'

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently riding the high horse with a stellar lineup of films and back-to-back announcements. The actress now kickstarts the shoot for 'Selfiee' in Bhopal today and has received a warm welcome on the sets.

Speaking about kickstarting the shoot, Nushrratt said, "I am super excited to be a part of the 'Selfiee' cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir.. And that too right after 'Ram Setu', which makes it even more special!"

'Selfiee' is helmed by director Raj A Mehta, with whom Nushrratt had worked with on 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. On reuniting with him, Nushrratt said, "Ofcourse my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done 'Ajeeb Datsaans' with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! 'Selfiee' is going to be one mad fun ride!"

Adding to it, Nushrratt said, "I'm also really looking forward to working with Emraan sir and Diana. I’ve enjoyed watching their movies and excited to be working with them on 'Selfiee'."

She also took to her social media to share a glimpse of the warm welcome she received on the sets from the production house.

On the work front, Nushrratt currently has five films in her kitty, namely - 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 'Selfiee'.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:17 PM IST