Nushrratt Bharuccha has double reason to celebrate - here's why

Super talented, Nushrratt Bharuccha is running furiously busy these days. Recently, the actress came across a moment where she started shooting for her upcoming film in Mumbai on the day when yet another film of her's got released in the theaters.

Nushrratt took to her social media and shared a picture from the first shot of her upcoming film while marking the moment as the release date of 'Hurdang'. She further mentioned in the picture, adding a #BLESSED emoji - 20"One film released today, a new one begins today."

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', and 'Selfiee'.

'Selfiee' is helmed by director Raj A Mehta, with whom Nushrratt had worked with on 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. On reuniting with him, Nushrratt said, "Ofcourse my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done 'Ajeeb Datsaans' with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! 'Selfiee' is going to be one mad fun ride!"

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 03:26 PM IST