Music School: Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Shaan wrap up film's fourth schedule in Goa

'Music School' being directed by Papa Rao Biyyala wrapped its fun-filled fourth schedule comprising of scenes between Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Shaan in Goa.

A significant chunk of the talky portion of the musical has been shot in the tourist's paradise with scenic locales and beaches in the backdrop. With this wrap-up in Goa, 95 per cent of the film is shot.

Advertisement

Shaan, who wrapped his portion of the musical says, “I had a wonderful time shooting for 'Music School'. The entire cast and crew is like a big family. We had a wonderful time, especially the children, they're always so enthusiastic and so full of life. We're going to miss all the fun that we had. I can't wait to see how the film shapes up. I'm hoping to meet up at the reunion party once the film is ready for release. Until then my best wishes with Papa Rao ji and the entire crew of ''Music School'.”

Advertisement

The director cast Shaan for a critical role in the film after watching him sing a song for the film in Ilaiyaraaja’s recording studio in Chennai. Papa Rao Biyyala was looking for a flamboyant persona for this role and he thought the singer fitted the bill. This schedule also wraps up the shoot of the second leads of the film Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy, who, the director remarks, did a wonderful job. This teen duo has something special in store for the audience in the film.

The ultimate experience of the director in this schedule was to direct veteran character actors like Benjamin Gilani and Suhasini Mulay. Papa Rao says, “It was a great pleasure to work with such erudite actors. The DOP of the film Kiran Deohans has captured some mind-blowing shots of the scenic beauty of Goa. The fourth schedule was quite special. I'm happy that we shot here; it is one of the most visually striking states of our country. We can't wait to get started on the final song of our musical in Hyderabad.”

Produced by Yamini Films and written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, 'Music School', a one-of-a-kind bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) musical by Ilaiyaraaja, with cinematography by Kiran Deohans and starring Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, Vaquar Shaikh, Praveen Goel, Rajnish, Kartikeya, Rohan Roy, Olivia Charan, Vivaan Jain, Sidiksha, Adhya and Kushi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:20 PM IST