Mother's Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal shares UNSEEN pics with mom from Katrina Kaif and his wedding album

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal dropped a slew of unseen photos on Sunday on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The pictures are from his wedding with Katrina Kaif, which took place in December 2021.

In one of the photos, Vicky can be seen all set to marry the love of his life Katrina as his mother dances next to him in his baaraat procession. In another photo, the mother-son duo looks every bit adorable as the actor's mom planted a kiss on her beloved son's cheek.

Not just that, but Vicky also shared a picture with Katrina's mother, wherein the newlyweds can be seen seeking her blessings.

Katrina too shared a couple of pictures with her mother and mother-in-law. "Mother’s Day," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina have time and again been spotted enjoying a great camaraderie with their respective mothers-in-law. While the 'Bharat' actress is often seen spending quality time with mommy Kaushal, a few days ago, Vicky was clicked as he took out his wife and her mother for a dinner date.

ALSO READ Sexy Katrina Kaif holds a shirtless Vicky Kaushal close in steamy new photo

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:53 AM IST