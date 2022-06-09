Mika Singh Birthday Special: From kissing Rakhi Sawant forcibly to hit-and-run case, controversies of the singer

Mika Singh is all set to celebrate his 45th birthday on Friday.

Born on June 10, 1977, Mika's real name is Amrik Singh, and he is the youngest of six brothers, one of them being the iconic singer Daler Mehndi.

Mika learned to play the tabla at the age of eight. By the age of 12, he had learned to play the harmonium and by the age of 14, he was proficient with the guitar. In his early days, he was a Kirtan singer before evolving into a pop and bhangra artist.

Mika marked his debut with the album 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' in 1998, and since then, there has been no looking back for the singer.

He has some of the most trending chartbusters to his credit, including 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar', 'Mauja Hi Mauja', 'Singh Is Kingg', 'Dhink Chika', 'Desi Beat', 'Long Drive', 'Chinta Ta Chita', 'Gandi Baat', 'Jumme Ki Raat', and 'Aaj Ki Party', among others.

But along with his songs, Mika has a fair share of controversies too under his name.

Here's a look at the times Mika made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons:

When he kissed Rakhi Sawant

Mika's photo from his birthday bash, kissing Rakhi Sawant in a red dress, was splashed all over the newspapers and news channels back in 2006. In an interview, while speaking about the kiss, he had said, "Rakhi tried to apply cake on my face. I had instructed everyone to not apply cake on my face as I suffer from skin allergy but Rakhi went ahead despite my warnings, hence I lost my temper, and in order to teach her a lesson, I kissed her in public."

Hit and run case

Not only Salman Khan, but Mika too was once involved in a hit and run case. He reportedly, hit auto-rickshaw that caused injuries to the passenger on board.

Sexual misconduct

In 2018, Mika was arrested for sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old Brazilian model. The singer allegedly sent the model unsolicited pictures and promised to give her a role in a Bollywood film.

Member of Singer Mika Singh's team: Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment. Questioning underway. pic.twitter.com/agdb4ASywR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

Carrying foreign currency

Back in 2013, the singer was arrested at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly carrying foreign currency notes beyond permissible limits. He was reportedly found in possession of USD 12,000 and Rs 3 lakh in cash.

Slap incident

Mika's temper issues are not a surprise for those who know him. In 2018, he made headlines for slapping a doctor at a live concert in Delhi in a fit of rage. The slap was so hard that the doctor reportedly had a perforation in his eardrum due to it.