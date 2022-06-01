KK dies in Kolkata: From Tadap Tadap to Yaaron, top 10 songs by the singer | Facebook

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Check out his top 10 songs here:

1. Tadap Tadap - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

2. Dil Ibaadat - Tum Mile

3. Tu Jo Mila - Bajrangi Bhaijaan

4. India Waale - Happy New Year

5. Tune Maari Entriyaan - Gunday

6. Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil - Dus

7. Khuda Jaane - Bachna Ae Haseeno

8. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai - Woh Lamhe

9. Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si - Om Shanti Om

10: Yaaron