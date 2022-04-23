Kartik Aaryan introduces his 'saheliyan' in the latest poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba finally gives yet another glimpse into the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with a new film poster.

The versatile star took to his social media to share the poster of his horror comedy where he can be seen sitting on a couch, happily folding his hands while 4 other ghosts are sitting around him while Manjulika is in the air behind him.

He wrote, "Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se 😘 #RoohBaba"

Kartik Aaryan had the fans going crazy with his entry in the teaser alone. From theatres to twitter, fans couldn't contain their excitement and now the new poster is finally here and Rooh Baba looks as cool as ever.

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hitting the big screens on the 20th of May, the young actor is all set to be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next after that.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:34 AM IST