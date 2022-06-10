Janhit Mein Jaari review: This Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer is utterly funny but derails from the main cause

Director: Jai Basantu Singh

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz and others

Where: At theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 stars

Debutant filmmaker Jai Basantu Singh, who has earlier helmed several noted television shows, brings his first-ever feature film Janhit Mein Jaari. It breaks the orthodoxies of society, creates awareness about the usage of condoms and promotes safe sex. However, essential the cause, as a film, it somehow survives to sail through.

Manokamna Tripathi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) works in a condom company and is responsible for stirring a conversation of pleasure v/s protection. She falls in love with Ranjan (Anud Singh Dhaka), who is jobless. He marries Manokamna without telling his conservative family about her work. What happens when the family unravels the truth? Janhit Mein Jaari is about a woman’s courage who has been trying to break the stereotypes.

Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa, who earlier helmed Dream Girl, which also starred Nushrratt as the leading lady, has backed the film. Janhit Mein Jaari has an abundance of comedy, but it’s all in the trademark style of Raaj. In the writing of the film, punches and one-liners have a very television approach. The second half is unnecessarily dragged; especially the climax is over dramatic.

For his first film, director Jai has done a decent job, but he has to unlearn TV sensibilities and grab the film formats. Kudos to co-producer Vinod Bhanushali for having a belief in this small-scaled yet content-driven film and back this maiden production.

With the unexpected success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), the career graph of Nushrratt was upward and onward. In the recent past, she garnered applause for Chhorii, where she was headlining the film based on female foeticide. And now, with Janhit Mein Jaari, she makes yet another brave attempt to run the film on her shoulders solely, that is, if you can ignore the rest of the cast that acts as a filler in the main plot.

Newcomer Anud is promising. He looks convincing in his dialogue deliveries, and he knows he is a certain type. He surely has a strong resemblance to the flamboyance of Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, which they had in their initial phase of careers. The rest of the cast gives comic relief, but a few sequences are unbearable and stretched.

Although Janhit Mein Jaari is an important film, it could have been much more relevant to the social cause if made well.