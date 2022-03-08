Jacqueline Fernandez meets girl students of a municipal school on Women’s Day, educates them on financial independence

Besides being a successful actress, Jacqueline Fernandez is also known for her various philanthropic activities.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Jacqueline met the young girls of Sahakar Nagar Upper Primary Municipal School and empowered and educated them on women empowerment and independence.

Sharing a glimpse of her interaction with the young girls at the school, Jacqueline posted a video of the same on her social media, which has been appreciated by her followers and fans.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline says, “The most important thing that people can actually do is to collaborate in improving the world of education for women. It would be great if people in that field come forward and be volunteers, help empower the children and women through education and what more they can do to improve their life which would make a huge difference.

“We, as a nation, will prosper only when women are given the right to speak up for themselves and their beliefs, and when nations and organisations work to ensure that every woman is given the same opportunities to grow and progress,” she adds.

On the film front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack', along with a Hollywood and a few unannounced projects.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:31 PM IST