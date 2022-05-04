'It was frustrating to see a film like Fan not work at the box office': Waluscha De Sousa

Actress Waluscha De Sousa, who was last seen in a dance number, Chingari, in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, is now gearing up for one of its kind of a show titled Escaype Live. The show will stream from May 20 on an OTT platform. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Since Escaype Live is about technology, how tech savvy are you?

I am the worst. (laughs) However, for the last three years, I wasn’t left with any choice but to learn and react to it. People like me who were not tech savvy have now become pros. It has become a necessity, so I had to up my game. During the pandemic, especially, we found a deep association with social media and I feel this is what sets my show, Escaype Live, apart from other shows. We have been a part of this sudden shift, which is why people would be intrigued by the show.

As an artiste, do you feel that social media has also invaded your personal space?

I think it has and I do get affected by it. But again, it’s up to you how much you want to get involved in it or where to draw the line. You can choose not to read or reply to your DM’s. But social media has brought the whole world together. For instance, I can tell you what’s going on in Johnny Depp’s life! We have become global citizens and are not confined to our regions. However, at the same time, social media is invading our privacy.

Escaype Live is a tricky show to choose for an actor, what made you pick this one up?

When I heard the script, I instantly related to it as it’s so contemporary. There was an app which was banned during the pandemic where people went crazy. And, that’s what is depicted in the show. We are living in a time where people validate their lives based on likes on their social media pictures. It was a brilliant concept and I thought we should be the first one to talk about it.

What do you escape from in life?

I want to escape negativity as much as I can. I feel social media has become an escape route for many from reality. There are many people with fake identities and many who find it easier to show their true selves on social media rather than discuss with people in real life.

Your journey hasn’t been easy after your debut in Fan. What were your challenges?

It was frustrating to see a film like Fan not work at the box office. You hear people say if your film works, things would be easier from then on and if it doesn’t, it would be challenging and it is unfortunately true. Also, people saw me in a glamorous way so they stereotyped me and I was offered eye-candy roles. I never pursued them and waited for the right time and roles. Then came OTT, where I got roles that excited me. The shows that are coming out in 2022 are de-glam roles. No one ever thought that I could play a terrorist. I want to explore the comedy space.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:15 AM IST