Ishaan Khatter shares new stills from 'Pippa' as he announces wrap up of the film - see photos

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter recently wrapped up Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur's 'Pippa'.

On Monday, the actor unveiled a few stills from the film that convey the breadth of his role as the young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental to the victory in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

One of the stills shows him in an Army uniform looking earnest and duty-bound and in the other two pictures, he pulls off the classic gentleman's look while dancing in high spirits.

Known for his killer dance moves, Khatter is captured grooving to a foot-tapping dance number composed by maestro AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh. The song is poised to attract excitement for the reunion of the Oscar-winning music composer and the star of hit songs.

'Pippa' is based on 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the first-of-its-kind war drama enlivens a glorious chapter in Indian history.

Khatter underwent a massive body transformation and prep that included combat training and handling weapons to be able to walk in the shoes of an army officer on screen. The actor was also on a rigorous (6-day) military training program.

'Pippa' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The war drama will hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:10 PM IST