'I feared for my life': Ameesha Patel breaks silence on ditching event in Madhya Pradesh

Actress Ameesha Patel, who was in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa over the weekend, landed in a soup after the organiser of an event filed a cheating complaint against her.

The complainant alleged that Ameesha was signed up for an hour's appearance, for which she had charged Rs 4 lakh, but she appeared for only 3 minutes for a performance.

However, the actress has now clarified the reason of her leaving the event. She tweeted that she had to seek help from the local police to leave the venue safely.

"Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well," she wrote.

Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well ..🙏🏻🙏🏻 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 24, 2022

She also slammed the management for 'bad behaviour'. "As actors we attend 100s of events in a year.Some leave an awful taste like The navchandi mela 2022,Khandwa,MP,23rd April.Bad n rude management.After spending an entire hour at d venue as committed,I had to take the help of d local police 2 escape unharmed," she tweeted.

Advertisement

As actors we attend 100s of events in a year.Some leave an awful taste like The navchandi mela 2022,Khandwa,MP,23rd April.Bad n rude management.After spending an entire hour at d venue as committed,I had to take the help of d local police 2 escape unharmed.I thank them

From my 💖 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 26, 2022

However, social worker Sunil Jain denied the allegations and called them 'false'. He added that a lot of celebrities visit the venue for events and that no one has ever faced a security threat.

On the other hand, Khandwa's Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan said that there was a huge crowd and hence, they had to protect the actress and escort her to the vehicle. "We have not received any complaint from Ameesha Patel," he said.

On the film front, Ameesha will be next seen in 'Gadar 2', in which she will reunite with actor Sunny Deol. The team recently wrapped up a schedule in Lucknow, and as per reports, majority of the film has now been shot.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:58 PM IST